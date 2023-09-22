Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch made his first start for the club against LASK in the Europa League last night, and Ian Rush and Matthijs de Ligt seem really impressed.

The Reds were made to work hard by the Austrian outfit yesterday. The hosts were arguably the better side in the first half, but Jurgen Klopp’s men showed their class after the break.

Gravenberch played a big part.

Matthijs de Ligt and Ian Rush applaud Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool signed Ryan Gravnberch from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day last summer.

The Reds had an eye on the Dutch midfielder for a long, long time, but it took them a while to convince the German champions to let go of the 21-year-old youngster.

Liverpool finally got their man in the end, and Jurgen Klopp handed Gravenberch his first-ever start for the Reds against LASK in Austria last night.

The Dutchman, despite a difficult first half for the whole team, had a fantastic impact after the break, assisting Luis Diaz’s winner in the 63rd minute.

All in all, it was a good full debut for Gravenberch. His international teammate Matthijs de Ligt and Liverpool legend Ian Rush both seemed impressed with his display.

Here’s what they replied under his Instagram post.

TBR View:

This is just the start for Ryan Gravenberch at Liverpool.

The Dutch youngster, still just 21 years old, is a phenomenal talent. Klopp absolutely loves him, and after his assist last night, we’re sure we’ll see more of him in the coming weeks and months.

Liverpool take on West Ham United next in what will be a very tricky game for the Reds. Klopp is expected to make plenty of changes from his Europa League side, but we have a feeling Gravenberch could keep his place in the side.

It will be interesting to see how he fares if he starts this weekend.