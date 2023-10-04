Matt Turner says £24m Arsenal star is the ‘weirdest’ player he has ever seen

USMNT number one Matt Turner has named Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale as one of the ‘weirdest’ goalkeepers he has ever seen.

The American left Arsenal and joined Nottingham Forest in the summer, but he still has plenty of mates in North London. Ramsdale may just be the best of them all, but Turner says he’s ‘bananas’.

Matt Turner says Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale is ‘bananas’

Arsenal signed Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United two years ago for a fee of £24 million (The Athletic).

The Englishman wasn’t someone Arsenal fans were really keen on, but right after he made his debut, Gunners supporters fell in love with him.

Ramsdale is a fan favourite at Arsenal to this day – even though he is no longer the number one at the club. He is loved by everyone, even Matt Turner, who left the Emirates in the summer.

The American sat down for a chat on the Kickin’ It podcast on CBS Sports, and he claimed Ramsdale is one of the weirdest goalkeepers he has ever seen.

He said: “I’m probably the most normal goalkeeper out there. I actually believe that.”

When asked by Kate Abdo to name the weirdest, Turner said: “The weirdest? Either Bobby Shuttleworth – he was the first goalie I ever saw where I was like ‘Oh my God, that guy is crazy’ – or Aaron Ramsdale.

“He’s also bananas that guy. He’s f—— weird but I love him. He’s just eccentric, you know? He’s got little bits of flair in his game, he’s very opposite from me in that sense – on the field, off the field.”

Ramsdale needs to keep fighting

Mikel Arteta has preferred David Raya at Arsenal over Aaron Ramsdale in recent weeks, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road for the Englishman.

The 24-year-old is a fantastic goalkeeper himself. He has saved the Gunners on numerous occasions over the last two seasons and is easily one of the best in his position in the country.

Raya was at fault for one of RC Lens’ goals in the Champions League last night, and he was also partly responsible for Son Heung-min’s opener in the North London derby last month.

It’s unlikely Arteta will drop Raya for those two errors, but Ramsdale should work hard and be ready to come in and capitalise as the door could open for him at any point in the coming months.