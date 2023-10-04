ESPN pundit thinks Mikel Arteta may soon be starting ‘tremendous’ £30m Arsenal player

Craig Burley believes that there is a chance that Aaron Ramsdale would have actually saved the first Lens goal scored against Arsenal last night, and thinks another chance for the goalkeeper may not be too far away.

Burley was speaking to ESPN after David Raya cheaply gave away possession before Lens equalised in Tuesday’s Champions League tie.

Aaron Ramsdale has now sat out five of Arsenal’s last six games in all competitions. And with David Raya starting both of their Champions League games as well as the North London derby, it certainly appears that the Spaniard is now the number one.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Ramsdale seemed to do little wrong before he lost his place. So he may have a couple of questions for Mikel Arteta with Raya yet to look particularly convincing.

Aaron Ramsdale tipped to regain Arsenal spot from David Raya

And it was Raya’s error which allowed the home side to equalise yesterday. He played a long ball out to the right flank from just outside his area. However, the pass was cut out. And within a couple of touches, it was in the back of his net, with Adrien Thomasson doing brilliantly to volley home.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

It was an outstanding finish. But Burley has suggested that it may not have found the back of the net had Ramsdale been the man between the sticks for the strike.

“When David Raya’s perceived to be better with his feet than Ramsdale – who I don’t think’s terrible with his feet – but looking at that goal there, that was a great goal from Lens perspective, but Raya doesn’t have the stature of Ramsdale,” he told ESPN.

“Ramsdale’s much bigger, taller, more wingspan. There’s an argument to say he might have saved something like that. I saw him make some absolutely tremendous saves last year, Ramsdale, tip of the finger stuff.

“Whilst they did not lose to Lens because of David Raya alone, I go back to this point, this was a very big and harsh decision on somebody who was terrific for the most part for Arsenal last year. So watch this space.”

Mikel Arteta has created a problem for himself

The problem Arteta has now created for himself is that Ramsdale must feel that he should be getting his chance. He made no obvious mistakes at the beginning of this campaign. So there is an argument that he has actually been the better of the two goalkeepers so far.

However, next up for Arsenal is Manchester City. And making a goalkeeper change ahead of that game is hardly the best preparation. Certainly, if Ramsdale comes in and makes an error, questions will be asked of Arteta’s strategy.

But Raya does not go into that game in the best form either. So if he sticks with the Brentford loanee, he needs him to step up.

Certainly, you can understand why Burley believes it may not be too long before the £30 million star is back in the side.