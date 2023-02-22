Matt Turner gives advice to 20-year-old Arsenal youngster after what happened in training yesterday











Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner has handed youngster Karl Hein some advice in training this week.

The pair were seen preparing for Arsenal’s trip to Leicester City at the weekend, via the club’s official YouTube channel.

Mikel Arteta’s squad will all be buzzing after coming away from Aston Villa will an important victory last weekend.

After losing their place at the top of the Premier League last week, they returned to the summit of the table.

Despite conceding twice, Aaron Ramsdale still played a huge role in their latest win.

With the scores level at 2-2 in the closing moments, he tipped a powerful Leon Bailey strike onto the bar.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It turned out to be an important stop, with Jorginho going up the other end minutes later to force Emiliano Martinez into a mistake to give the Gunners the lead.

Ramsdale’s deputies Matt Turner and Karl Hein were both spotted in Arsenal training in the build-up to their next game.

Although they’re very unlikely to be called upon, they were in high spirits and very involved in one training drill.

The American was then seen giving some important advice to the 20-year-old after they finished the session.

Turner gives Hein advice during Arsenal training

The video shows two teams playing in a small-sided game with full size goals, and Hein is stood closest to the camera.

Kieran Tierney then hits a long-range curling effort that beats Hein and cannons off the bar.

Hein is then asked if he touched it, and he hesitates before saying, ‘yes’, but he clearly isn’t sure.

Turner then interrupts Hein and says, “Always say yes, always say yes. What a save! It was always a touch. No no no, not ‘fine’, say, ‘I did!’.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Turner has clearly taken a shine to Hein, and is trying to encourage the Arsenal goalkeeper to be more confident in his abilities.

The fact that Hein didn’t actually touch the ball doesn’t matter to Turner on this occasion.

Both players have been trusted by Mikel Arteta in various competitions outside of the Premier League this season.

Hein seriously impressed when called upon during Arsenal’s mid-season training camp, but is still firmly third choice.

Matt Turner is likely to return to action in the Europa League soon, although he’s recently been urged to leave the club.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping Turner and Hein are both ready if called upon in a crisis by Arsenal.

