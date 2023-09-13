Matt Jarvis and James Collins have been reminiscing about how good Ravel Morrison was at West Ham United.

Jarvis and Collins were speaking on the Iron Cast Podcast about their time together at the club.

The pair played with some phenomenal players at the Boleyn Ground.

Matt Jarvis admitted that Dimitri Payet was the best player he ever worked with during his career.

It’s unsurprising that the French star earned that recognition based on the unbelievable 18 months he had at the club.

However, Jarvis went on to talk about the untapped potential of Ravel Morrison at West Ham.

Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

After failing to play a league game for Manchester United, West Ham picked up Morrison on deadline day in January in 2012.

He spent just over three years at Upton Park but managed just 24 first team appearances in that time.

Morrison went on loan to Birmingham, QPR and Cardiff before having his contract terminated early to join Lazio.

Jarvis raves about Morrison at West Ham

Speaking about the talented midfielder, Jarvis said: “His natural ability was a joke. Like he didn’t have to do anything in the sense that everything was just natural.

“His touch, the way he used to just try and meg people in training all the time, it was just natural ability.

“He was so good.”

James Collins added: “I always say and this might seem a little bit far-fetched but from what I saw in training, I think Ravel [Morrison] is one of the best players people haven’t seen enough off.

“What he was doing in training, he would beat you and then he would come back and beat you and he’d be laughing as he’s doing it!

“Sir Alex Ferguson picked him over [Paul] Pogba didn’t he at one point saying he was going to be the better player but for whatever reason it didn’t happen.

“What he was doing in training and then we saw a little bit of it games, obviously the Tottenham goal was just elite.”

Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Jarvis and Collins would have loved to have seen Morrison make more of an impact at West Ham.

He clearly could play at the very highest level but for whatever reason it never happened.

Morrison has played for 13 clubs now but has failed to make 50 appearances for any team.

Now at DC United working with Wayne Rooney, Morrison will hope he’s finally found some stability in a career that’s taken him all over the world.