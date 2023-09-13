Matt Jarvis says £25m West Ham star sold in 2017 is the best player he ever played with

Matt Jarvis has admitted that Dimitri Payet was the best player he was played with while they were together at West Ham United.

Jarvis was speaking on the Iron Cast Podcast about his time with the Hammers.

The one-time England international was speaking about his four-year spell with West Ham alongside James Collins.

Jarvis was signed from Wolves by Sam Allardyce and benefitted from the former England’s coaches style of play.

The winger was instructed to get the ball out wide and fire crosses into the likes of Andy Carroll.

It produced some decent results with West Ham recording mid-table finishes in every season he was at the club.

Jarvis played with some brilliant players too but none more so than Dimitri Payet.

Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

Now playing his football in Brazil with Vasco da Gama, Payet was one of Europe’s best midfielders during his time at the Boleyn Ground.

His set pieces were arguably the most potent in the Premier League at the time and he scored some sensational goals.

He only spent 18 months with the club, but still managed to score 11 league goals and record 18 assists.

Jarvis raves about Payet at West Ham

Speaking about the French international, Jarvis said: “I get asked the question about who’s the best player you’ve played with and it’s really difficult to answer.

“You play with lots of players in different spells in their career.

“Like, you could say Joe Cole, what an incredible career but I sort of played with him more towards the end.

“James Maddison now, but I played with him when I was young.

“But Dimitri Payet I played with in his peak and he was phenomenal and you just think yeah I’d probably say him just because of at that stage in his career he was just on fire.

Collins: “He must have nutmegged me twice a session for about two years. It was him and Manu [Lanzini], just unbelievable.”

Jarvis: “He was one of them that was very talented, very gifted but he wasn’t one that would then go in the gym.

“Very much gifted, worked on his touch, crosses, free kicks and that, very, very good.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Marseille signed Payet from West Ham for £25m after impressing Jarvis, the Hammers faithful and just about everyone else who watched him.

Payet was once linked with a return to West Ham a few years ago but that never materialised.

It would have been a popular decision but it might have been best for West Ham to simply have remembered him for the memories he provided during his short time at the club.