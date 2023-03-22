Matt Doherty hopes Tottenham stick by Antonio Conte











Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Matt Doherty wants to see the club stick by Antonio Conte.

The Italian’s future at Spurs is in severe doubt, after his outburst following the 303 draw with Southampton at the weekend.

Conte criticised his players, after they let slip a two-goal lead.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

He also took aim at the the culture of the club.

Since his comments, speculation has been rife about whether Conte will keep his job.

We are now in the international break. Historically, international breaks have been seen as good opportunities by clubs to make managerial changes.

Some publications believe that Spurs will act and remove Conte following his comments. Should that happen, it’s possible they will have to pay him £15 million in compensation.

That is not something Doherty wants to see.

Doherty left Spurs in January, mutually terminating his contract with the club before joining Atletico Madrid.

He was speaking about the situation while on duty with Republic of Ireland.

He told reporters (via Football Daily): “I hope he stays for a long time at Tottenham.

“Unbelievable coach. Unbelievable manager. He won’t say anything in the press that he wouldn’t say to his players. He’s completely honest with his players. (He) has the passion for the whole club. For me, I hope Tottenham stick by him and hold onto him for as long as possible.”

It is interesting to hear Doherty throwing his backing behind Conte.

He is a player who arguably did improve under the Italian before his departure.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

There have been claims that Conte has lost the dressing room following his latest outburst.

If that is the case, it will be very difficult for him to remain as manager as Doherty hopes.