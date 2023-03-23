Matt Doherty captains Ireland for the first time ever, just two months after leaving Tottenham











Matt Doherty has been named captain of the Republic of Ireland for the first time, two months after leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

Ireland took on Latvia in a friendly ahead of their European Championships qualifying campaign starting.

They ran out 3-2 winners, with Evan Ferguson stealing the headlines after scoring on his first start.

It was a proud moment for Matt Doherty, who has now won 33 caps for his country.

He’s never appeared at a major tournament with Ireland, and this qualifying campaign may be his last opportunity to do so.

Doherty narrowly missed out on the Euro 2016 squad, and was part of the penalty play-off defeat to Slovakia back in 2020.

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

In fact, it was his missed spot-kick that ended the tie, but Doherty is now one of the senior players in the side.

Captain Doherty came into the friendly with Latvia having barely played with leaving Tottenham.

The circumstances surrounding his exit will always be one of the more bizarre ways a player has left Spurs.

Unfortunately, he’s not made a big impression since arriving in the Spanish capital.

Doherty named Ireland captain after Tottenham exit

The match report from the Irish Independent stated that, ‘[Doherty] Captained his country for the first time and played a role in the build-up for Ireland’s first two goals.

‘Was a threat at right wing-back but did cough up possession on a few occasions, namely in the lead up to Latvia’s first.’

Doherty’s role as a wing-back for Ireland and Wolves was one of the main reasons Tottenham signed him.

He essentially plays in midfield for his country, but never really earned the trust of Antonio Conte.

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The last time a right-back joined Atletico Madrid from Tottenham it transformed their career.

Kieran Trippier admitted he spoke to Doherty about his move to Spain, and since he came back to Newcastle he’s been exceptional.

The 31-year-old will hope his short-term move will have the same effect, but right now it isn’t looking likely.

He’s made just one La Liga appearance, and it would be a surprise if they offered him a new deal in the summer.

Thankfully, Doherty can now proudly say he has worn the captain’s armband for his country, something many of his old Tottenham teammates would be very happy about.

