Kieran Trippier now shares what he told Matt Doherty after Tottenham released him











Kieran Trippier and Matt Doherty are both right-backs who have left Tottenham for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Doherty’s deadline day move came as a real shock, and looked all set to be a loan until he was released at the very last minute.

That was because Spurs already had too many players loaned out overseas and they just wanted to get another of their four right wing-back options off the books.

Djed Spence has also gone on loan to Ligue 1 outfit Rennes, so Spurs now have Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal battling it out.

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Trippier on what he told Doherty

Trippier told Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE podcast on YouTube what he told Doherty about treading the same path he did and said: “I spoke to Doherty as well,”

“About how much he’ll enjoy his defending and the whole city and stuff, to give him an insight and help him.

“That’s important that he has got someone to lean on, it’s not easy going abroad and going out of your comfort zone but it was an unbelievable experience and something I’ll look back on forever.”

Doherty has a huge, unexpected chance to experience life at another huge club and as Trippier says, get out of his comfort zone.

Trippier embraced it and became a La Liga champion as well as someone held in high esteem by his teammates and Atletico fans.

Doherty has less time to get his feet under the table but can still make an impact, before all parties assess the situation in the summer.