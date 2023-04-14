‘Massively’: Journalist says you absolutely have to keep an eye on Liverpool signing ‘fantastic’ 23-year-old











Graeme Bailey has claimed that you have to keep an eye on Liverpool potentially signing Conor Gallagher this summer.

The Chelsea midfielder has been linked with a move to Anfield, and now, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Bailey has stated that Gallagher is a player he’d definitely be keeping an eye on if he was a Liverpool fan.

As we all know, Liverpool need new midfielders through the door this summer, while Chelsea need to sell some of their assets to balance the books – meaning that a move to Anfield for Gallagher could well be on the cards.

Keep an eye on Liverpool

Bailey shared what he knows about Liverpool and Gallagher.

“With Liverpool I could name 10 players who’ve been said to me in the last 24 hours. You have Nunes, Neves, Mac Allister, Mount, Conor Gallagher is one name I’d keep an eye on massively for Liverpool. He’ll be leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, so that is one possible deal there,” Bailey said.

Good option

Gallagher would certainly be a good option for Liverpool this summer, even if he wouldn’t immediately solve all of their problems.

Indeed, while the ‘fantastic’ 23-year-old isn’t quite a Jude Bellingham who would come in and single-handedly solve a number of the Reds’ issues, he has what it takes to be a key cog in a midfield machine that is yet to be put together.

If Liverpool are to rebuild that midfield, they’ll need depth as well as quality, and a signing like Gallagher could be just what the doctor ordered so long as they get the other signings right this summer.

Don’t be shocked if this is a signing that we see completed in the upcoming transfer window.

