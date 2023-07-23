28-year-old Leeds player now set for exit, he’s told the club he wants to go

Leeds United centre-back Maximilian Wober is close to joining German side Borussia Monchengladbach on a season-long loan.

That’s according to journalist Phil Hay who says the 28-year-old has informed Leeds of his desire to leave.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Hay said: “Max Wober close to joining Borussia Monchengladbach on a season-long loan. Clubs discussing a permanent option.”

“Leeds planned to keep him but he told them ahead of the friendly with Monaco that he wanted to take the move.”

This news won’t come as a huge surprise to Leeds fans who saw the defender miss their pre-season friendly against Monaco.

Speaking after the 2-0 loss Farke said Wober missed the game because of his ‘transfer situation‘.

Although not a surprise the news will come as a blow to Leeds’ plans this year.

Arriving last January, the Austrian international had a strong impact in the Premier League despite his persistent injuries.

Wober made 16 Premier League appearances and featured at centre-back and on the left side of defence.

As well as performing well Wober also played through the pain-barrier to help avoid relegation – something that endeared him to Leeds fans.

However, with their Championship season just two weeks away the club will have to plan without Wober.

Wober is pushing for a Leeds exit

Despite suffering defeat in their latest pre-season game to Monaco, Leeds fans will have reasons for optimism.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

New signing Ethan Ampadu impressed on his debut for the club.

Archie Gray looked good in his minutes, it’s not all doom and gloom.

Daniel Farke no doubt still has a huge job in preparing his side for the season opener against Cardiff but there are positive signs.

Daniel James, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter are all incredibly exciting options to have available in the Championship.

Coupled with Luis Sinisterra, who definitely has no business in the division, Leeds fans have plenty to smile about.

Max Wober has one foot out of the Leeds door, but there’s plenty of talent still left behind.