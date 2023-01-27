Arsenal Transfer News: Martin Zubimendi stance emerges as move now possible











We might not even be out of January yet, but reports from Spain are already suggesting summer transfer deals for Arsenal.

The Gunners have moved to sign Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior this month. However, Mikel Arteta is intent on ensuring his squad never stands still and is consistently open to new players arriving.

And according to Sport, one of those players could be Martin Zubimendi. The Spanish publication writes how Zubimendi could be open to moving to Arsenal in the summer. It’s claimed he is open to the switch and sees it as a big opportunity.

Photo By Ricardo Larreina/Europa Press via Getty Images

It comes despite reports recently suggesting that Zubimendi has told Arsenal he won’t be joining this month. This, despite the Gunners apparently being willing to pay his £52m release-clause immediately.

But despite the lack of a move this month, Sport claims a summer switch is a possibility. They claim that Zubimendi could be tempted to make a push to move to Arsenal. Further, it’s claimed he also shares the same agency as Mikel Arteta, who is said to be a big fan of the player.

Zubimendi, 23, is enjoying a fine season with Real Sociedad. He’s not in a rush to move, but could well see Arsenal too good to turn down come the summer.

TBR’s View: Zubimendi another to watch for Arsenal in midfield

Midfield is clearly an area Arsenal want to strengthen. Players like Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are being linked, so it’s no surprise to see talk of Zubimendi continuing.

£52m seems a lot for a 23-year-old who’s not quite delivered for a top top team yet. However, Mikel Arteta will know a good midfielder when he sees one. And clearly, he likes what he sees with his fellow countryman.

Zubimendi looks to have a lot of quality. The risk really is how quickly he can settle in England if he does move.