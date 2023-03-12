Photo shows Martin Odegaard back in full training ahead of Arsenal v Fulham











Arsenal return to Premier League action today after a 2-2 draw in Europe in midweek looking to get back to winning ways at Fulham.

The Cottagers are having a fine season themselves and will see this is a chance to try and really put themselves into contention for the European spots.

However, Arsenal will fancy their chances as well. After going to Lisbon and drawing with a patched up side, Mikel Arteta could welcome some big names back into the fold. One of which could be captain, Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard missed the clash with Sporting through illness. But in photos released from training on Saturday, Odegaard can be seen taking part in the full session. With that in mind, it means the Norwegian is surely in line to come back into the fold.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Odegaard has been one of Arsenal’s best players this season. Indeed, Kieran Gibbs even went as far to say Odegaard has been the top dog this season at The Emirates.

“If I had to pick anyone, I would say [Martin] Odegaard. I think he’s just been instrumental and everything goes through him. His consistency and his level of performance has just been outstanding and he’s a top, top player,” Gibbs said.

TBR’s View: Martin Odegaard the key cog for Arsenal

While the likes of Saka and Martinelli also get plenty of attention, Martin Odegaard is the Arsenal player who brings it all together.

He is a class act and his goals and assists this season have shown how good he can be.

Odegaard’s return at Fulham today will feel massive for the Gunners. With City winning, it’s another massive game and the skipper coming back into the XI is a huge boost.