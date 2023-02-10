Martin Odegaard shares what's happened in Arsenal training this week after Everton loss











Martin Odegaard says standards have gone up in Arsenal training since Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Everton.

The Gunners suffered just their second league defeat of the season against Sean Dyche’s resurgent side at a pumped up Goodison Park.

Paul Merson said the Arsenal skipper was not his usual self in that game, and they are looking to get back to winning ways against Brentford this weekend.

Odegaard told the Telegraph that the Gunners squad has responded in the best possible way on the training pitch after that setback.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Odegaard on Arsenal training after Everton loss

He said: “The way we were working in pre-season, I had the feeling that we could do something special.

“With the signings we made, and also because of what happened last year. It gave us something. A bit more hunger. A bit more determination. We were angry, you know?

“For the players it is not a shock that we are where we are. We are enjoying it. But we know we can improve. No one is satisfied. Everyone just wants to get better.

“The last few days [after defeat at Everton] have been maybe the best training sessions we have had for ages. That says a lot.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal got away with their defeat somewhat as Manchester City also went down by the same scoreline against Tottenham the next day.

And it is the Gunners who look the more settled, happy, confident camp, with all not quite right at Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions.

The Spaniard is tinkering with his team, leaving key players out, and letting Joao Cancelo go altogether, and the two title heavyweights meet on Wednesday in what will be a huge game in the title race.