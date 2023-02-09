Paul Merson claims £30m Arsenal player just didn’t look himself against Everton on Saturday











Paul Merson says Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard put in an uncharacteristic performance in Saturday’s loss at Everton.

The Gunners suffered just their second Premier League defeat of the season, going down 1-0 against a Toffees side evidently buoyed by the appointment of Sean Dyche.

Odegaard also got exposed on the corner which led to James Tarkowski’s winning goal, with Dyche picking out a weakness at set-pieces all day.

Merson told Sky Sports that that £30 million man was not his usual self and took too long on the ball at Goodison Park.

Merson says Odegaard was not himself against Everton

He said: “There are ways of losing. How Arsenal lost at Manchester Untied earlier in the season was unlucky and I thought they deserved something from the game.

“However, against Everton, they didn’t deserve anything. Arsenal were not moving the ball like they usually do. Martin Odegaard was taking too many touches on the ball, which is unlike him.

“They were not popping the ball about quickly and their play was slow. I said before the game that if Arsenal turned up with the right attitude, they’d win 3-0, but if they didn’t have the right attitude, I thought they’d get beat.

“I’m not sure what they expected? It was pretty obvious what they were going to get from Sean Dyche’s Everton.

It just didn’t look like they were up for the game.”

Odegaard has been exceptional this season and he is allowed an off day as much as anyone else, especially when Everton made life so tough in the heart of the pitch.

Dyche had his team in a flat 4-5-1 which limited the space in the middle of the pitch and then Everton allowed at least one midfield runner at all times.

Odegaard will be looking to get back on track against Brentford on Saturday afternoon, when Arsenal need a win to bounce back from the loss last time out.