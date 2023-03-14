Martin Odegaard now says he finally feels at home playing for Arsenal at The Emirates











Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has now said he finally feels at home at The Emirates after moving around so much in his career.

Odegaard was speaking to BBC London Sport after the London Football Awards last night.

The 24-year-old was named Premier League Player of the Year ahead of the likes of Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.

Odegaard initially arrived at Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid two years ago, and made a decent impact.

It was only when his move was made permanent in the summer that Odegaard started to show his worth.

His seven goals and four assists in that campaign have already easily been bested as he’s taken his game up another level.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Odegaard has reached double figures for league goals for the first time in his career, and is the focal point of Arsenal’s attacks.

Fulham showed at the weekend what happens when you allow the Norwegian too much space in the middle of the pitch.

Odegaard now believes he’s finally found his home, something Arsenal fans will be delighted about.

It’s hard to understate just how massive his impact has been at the club this season.

Odegaard finally finds home at Arsenal

Speaking to BBC London Sport after being handed his award, Odegaard said: “I feel really at home here.

“I feel like I’ve finally settled down a little bit.

“There was a lot of things going on when I was younger, I was moving around a lot on loans here and there.

“I had a lot of attention from a young age but I feel like now I’ve finally settled down, I’ve found my club, and I feel great here, so I’m very happy.”

The £115,000-a-week midfielder burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old at Norwegian side Stromsgodset.

Real Madrid quickly snapped him up, before sending him on loan to sc Heerenveen, Vitesse and Real Sociedad.

Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Arsenal was the fourth and final loan spell of his Madrid career before Mikel Arteta made the move permanent.

Odegaard has already made more appearances for Arsenal than any other professional deal in his career.

He’ll almost certainly break the 100-game mark this season, and should go on to make many more.

Arsenal will be delighted that Odegaard has finally found his home in north London after years of searching.

