Martin Odegaard now claims 23-year-old PL player is the best in the world

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has now confessed that he considers Manchester City’s Erling Haaland to be the best player in the world.

Odegaard was speaking via Hayters TV whilst away with Norway during the international break.

The midfielder was speaking to the press ahead of visit from Spain on Sunday and found time to talk up Haaland.

However, the captain did insist that it’ll take a team effort to achieve a result in such a tie.

Arsenal’s Odegaard said: “Of course we have with Haaland now, maybe the best player in the world so we have to get the best out of him.

“But we’re a team and that’s the most important thing, we need the team to work together and that’s the key thing for us.”

Therefore, some Arsenal fans may then wonder just how good that makes William Saliba.

Mikel Arteta’s side managed to limit Haaland to 0.00 xG just before the break, and that was largely owed to the defender.

Odegaard must have been proud to beat Haaland with Arsenal

Of course, it is a treat to have two world-class international teammates competing against each other for the Premier League title.

Some pundits have been quick to dismiss the idea of Arsenal winning the league despite their landmark win against City.

And Odegaard may be quick to remind those pundits and Haaland at City, just how close Arsenal were last year.

The signing of Declan Rice could now be a key factor in Arsenal improving on last season’s shortcomings.

Rice himself must have a very good argument to already been called one of Arsenal’s most senior players.

And Arteta will need Rice fit and raring to go when club football returns, alongside Bukayo Saka.

The England teammates are now immeasurably important to Arteta’s set-up and will be crucial in the busy period to come.