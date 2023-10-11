Roy Keane shares who he thinks will win the Premier League this season – Arsenal or Man City

Roy Keane has now revealed who he thinks will win the Premier League this season following Arsenal’s win over Manchester City.

Keane was talking on ‘Stick to Football’ and said he hadn’t changed his mind on the matter.

Photo by Lexy Ilsley – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

The pundit declared that he’s still sticking with his prediction that Man City will come out on top.

Keane said: “I wouldn’t be certainly writing Man City off.

“When you look at the two league games last year, obviously Man City were so far ahead so yeah.

“Definitely progress for Arsenal, but I wouldn’t change my mind in terms of who I think will win the league.

“I’ll stick with City.”

Of course, it can’t be too enjoyable for Keane to be picking between two of his old rivals.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

And Arsenal fans probably won’t disagree that City are still favourites for the title despite their win at the Emirates.

They might hold a lot of hope, but Pep Guardiola’s side have proved so formidable over the years.

Keane still thinks City will beat Arsenal to the title

Naturally, Arsenal fans will now be comparing last season’s start to the season under Mikel Arteta to thus.

And one name should stand out in particular: Declan Rice.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Arguably already one of Arsenal’s key performers, fans will hope that Rice is the calibre of player to make the difference.

Moreover, the fitness of William Saliba over the course of the season will be crucial.

And fans will be similarly relieved that the Frenchman is being allowed to rest a recent toe injury over the break.

Neither Arteta or his players will be displeased at being the underdogs in the title race again this season.

And Keane’s prediction that City will still pip Arsenal to the title could prove as fuel to the fire.

Arsenal do now have winners in their squad, and trophies need to be the next part of their journey under Arteta.