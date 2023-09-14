Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard could be the key to the Gunners signing young winger Antonio Nusa.

A report from 90min suggests that Arsenal are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old Club Brugge attacker.

Arsenal are among the growing numbers of top Premier League sides constantly trying to sign the world’s best young talent.

Chelsea appear to be at the forefront of signing players because of their potential rather than their current ability.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have spent nearly £1bn under their new owners with only three players over the age of 25 arriving at the club.

Since then, both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kalidou Koulibaly have already departed, leaving Raheem Sterling as the most senior signing.

Arsenal are looking to follow suit and have already made some brilliant young additions in recent years.

Photo by Paul Harding – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Gabriel Martinelli is the ultimate example, but Jurrien Timber, Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Jakub Kiwior have all been signed under the age of 22.

18-year-old Antonio Nusa is also on Arsenal’s shortlist and Martin Odegaard is already a big fan.

The pair have now played together on international duty for Norway and Arsenal’s captain has already been impressed.

Odegaard could be key to Arsenal signing Nusa

The 24-year-old Norwegian skipper was asked about Nusa on TV2, via the Mirror, and said: “Fantastic! He is an incredibly exciting player.

“You see it every time he gets the ball, it’s exciting. He is still young and will get even better. It was cool to see him. He deserved to get the chance that he takes to such an extent. Incredibly cool.”

Antonio Nusa came through the ranks at Norwegian club Stabaek, making his debut just after his 16th birthday.

Photo by Tomas Sisk / Photonews

He was picked up by Club Brugge in the summer of 2021 and is now a key part of their team.

Nusa has already scored and assisted in the Belgian Pro League this season and featured on the left wing in every one Club Brugge’s successful Europa Conference League campaign.

Odegaard could put in a good word about Arsenal to Nusa when they next meet up on international duty.

The pair have already played together twice for Norway, with Nusa setting up Odegaard and Erling Haaland against Georgia on Tuesday.