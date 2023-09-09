Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on a very exciting young forward who has already made headlines.

According to 90Min, the Gunners are among the clubs keeping tabs on Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa.

As well as Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle are apparently in the race for the 18-year-old Norway international.

Photo by David Hagemann / Photonews via Getty Images

And during the transfer window, Chelsea reportedly failed with a £25.7million bid for Nusa.

Arsenal will no doubt have been following the player in action during his international debut on Thursday.

Nusa started on the left-hand side of attack for Norway as they ran out 6-0 winners over Jordan in a friendly.

‘Monster debut’

Norwegian outlet Nettavisen couldn’t help but sing the reported Gunners target’s praises at full-time.

“The player who clearly had the highest hopes for before the match, and the world that the 18-year-old delivered,” they began.

“Completely fearless in his national team debut, giving Jordan’s right-back Ehsan Haddad nightmares from minute one.

“Was behind most of what Norway produced before the break thanks to dazzling close-range technique, raw speed and now also good finishes.

“Fantastic performance then sent Norway up 1-0, and also put on the waiter’s shoes when he delivered the goal-scoring pass to Strand Larsen.

Photo by Gregory Van Gansen / Photonews via Getty Images

“Moved to the right after the break, where he was unable to influence the game to the same extent.

“But just as much a monster debut from the Club Brugge player who is probably far more relevant for a starting place against Georgia than was perhaps the case before the game.”

Last year, Football Talent Scout compared Nusa to Kylian Mbappe and rated his potential as 9.5 out of 10.

It’s good to hear Arsenal are apparently looking at Nusa, but so will probably every top club in the world now.