Arsenal announced today that Granit Xhaka has left the club, and the Swiss international received some love on Instagram from Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

It has been a terribly kept secret that Bayer Leverkusen wanted Xhaka. The German giants have been interested in his services even before the end of last season, and they’ve finally got him now.

Arsenal fans bid Xhaka a mini-farewell on the final day of the campaign in May, and his move has now been made official.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko send messages to Granit Xhaka after he leaves Arsenal

Granit Xhaka has left Arsenal after seven years at the club.

The Swiss international had his ups and downs at the Emirates, but his story really is an inspirational one. From being booed by his own fans to seeing them singing his name every week, he turned things around better than anyone ever expected.

Xhaka leaves Arsenal as a hero now, and he is receiving a lot of love from fans and his fellow teammates on social media.

Emile Smith Rowe sent him a message on Instagram Story earlier today. Now, Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko replied to his farewell message on the photo-sharing app.

Both players had the exact same thing to say: “Legend!”

TBR View:

Granit Xhaka leaves a big void that needs to be filled at Arsenal now.

His performances last season were tremendous on their own, but what will not be easy to replace is his leadership behind the scenes at the Emirates.

Declan Rice is set to be the man to come in and take Xhaka’s spot at Arsenal, and he’s the perfect man. He’s a leader himself, having led West Ham to the Conference League title last season.

It will be interesting to see how the Englishman will fare at the Emirates next term.