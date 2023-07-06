Emile Smith Rowe reacts with four words after Arsenal sell Granit Xhaka

Arsenal confirmed today that Granit Xhaka has left the club for Bayer Leverkusen, and Emile Smith Rowe has sent him a message on Instagram.

The Swiss international joined the Gunners all the way back in 2016, when Arsene Wenger was still at the club. He has gone through everything at the Emirates, and he’s now leaving as a hero.

Bayer Leverkusen wanted him even before the end of last season, and they’ve finally got him now.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Emile Smith Rowe reacts after Arsenal sell Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka‘s story at Arsenal is remarkable, isn’t it?

The Swiss international was brought in to become the main man in the middle of the park seven years ago, and despite a great start to life in North London, he attracted a lot of criticism.

Xhaka’s discipline was questioned time and time again, and what happened in the home game against Crystal Palace back in 2019 made many believe his time at the club was over.

However, following Mikel Arteta’s arrival, Xhaka completely turned it around and won back Arsenal fans’ support. He received a lot of love last season, with supporters singing his name every week.

Xhaka now leaves as a hero to many at Arsenal, and Smith Rowe is sad to see him go.

After Arsenal announced Xhaka’s exit, Smith Rowe took to his Instagram Story and wrote ‘All the best bro’ followed by a crying face and a heart emoji.

TBR View:

Granit Xhaka’s story is an inspirational one, and it’s so nice to see that it ended well.

He scored a brace in his final appearance as a Gunner and received a fantastic farewell from Arsenal fans at the Emirates in May.

Now, Arsenal look forward to life without Xhaka and it will not be easy to replace him. He was fantastic on the pitch last season but more importantly, he was a real leader off it.

Declan Rice will have to fill his shoes now, and we’re sure he’ll do a great job with that.