Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko left applauding after 24-year-old Arsenal man’s performance yesterday

Both Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko were very impressed with Kai Havertz’s display for Arsenal at Bournemouth yesterday.

Arsenal of course ran out 4-0 winners with Havertz dispatching the third goal from the penalty spot.

And the Arsenal players were quick to congratulate Havertz on his Instagram post.

However, it wasn’t just Havertz’s attacking play that impressed.

The 24-year-old German showed excellent industry heading back towards his own goal.

According to Sofa Score, Havertz completed four tackles and won five duels – numbers Declan Rice would be proud of.

It was a much better day for Havertz who is finally looking at home alongside the likes of Odegaard and Zinchenko at Arsenal.

And this improvement could be very timely with a big week on the horizon for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side travel to Lens in France on Tuesday before hosting Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Arsenal will need all of their eleven firing if they are to inspire a win over Pep Guardiola’s side.

And it will now be interesting to see if Havertz does keep his place in the team for that game.

Havertz’s starting chances may depend on the fitness of one Thomas Partey.

The midfielder is said to have a good chance of making the game and Arteta rarely leaves him on the bench when available.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

That would of course allow Rice to play in a more advanced role on the left side of midfield.

Arteta does often have a surprise up his sleeve for these games, and Arsenal fans will wait with bated breath.

Havertz could well keep his spot in the Arsenal midfield alongside Rice and Odegaard, especially after an improved showing.

Moreover, Arsenal’s selection may be impacted by the absence of Rodri for Manchester City.

Guardiola’s side missed their midfield leader against Wolves yesterday and Pep will surely now be formulating a plan for next Sunday himself.

Incidentally, it was actually an Arsenal target, Pedro Neto, that did Arteta’s side a favour in helping to defeat City yesterday.