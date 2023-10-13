Martin Keown thinks Arsenal will be ‘top of the list’ to sign £70m forward

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is set to be the subject of a bidding war in the coming transfer windows with a number of clubs keen.

All of England’s top sides like Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all thought to be keen on landing Toney. The striker is due to return from his suspension at the end of January.

And if the bids do come in for Toney, former Gunner Martin Keown believes Arsenal will be right at the top of the list of suitors, albeit there has to be considerations over whether he fits the team.

Martin Keown has some doubts over Ivan Toney to Arsenal

Speaking on TalkSPORT today, Keown said he expects Arsenal to be in the mix to sign him, but feels the Gunners may lose an element of their tactical set up if Toney plays as a number nine.

“I get it, Ivan Toney is a prolific goalscorer. I don’t think I’ve seen a penalty taker better than him,” Keown said.

“Now they’re looking if they (Brentford) can deal without him. But they’re probably realising that there’s a huge bid about to come in for him, and Arsenal will probably be top of the list for that. Again for me it’s about whether the structure of the team are ready for that and they can cope. He’s going to be an out and out striker, he’s not going to be popping back in the same way Jesus does.”

Missing link

While Keown’s point here on Toney and how he slots into the Arsenal line up is a good one, there is no doubt the forward improves the Gunners.

Keown discusses the impact Erling Haaland has had on Manchester City and that’s how Arsenal fans will be seeing Toney doing for them if he does sign.

It will certainly be interesting to see who does win the race for the £70m-rated Toney but if it is Arsenal, then he will make them better, 100%.

All the best teams have a striker who can be relied to score regularly. Toney has done it for Brentford and there is no doubt he could do it for Arsenal if he gets the chance.