Martin Keown slates player Eddie Howe sold at Newcastle, he really cost his team











Martin Keown has slated Jonjo Shelvey after he gave away a goal for Nottingham Forest yesterday, after Newcastle United sold him in January.

Keown was watching Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on BT Sport Score (7/4 4:07pm) yesterday.

It was a huge game at the bottom of the table, with Forest fighting for survival in the Premier League.

They started the day outside of the relegation zone, but once again struggled away from home.

It was a game of few chances, before Jonjo Shelvey gifted Aston Villa their opener.

The 31-year-old overplayed in his own box, and Bertrand Traore simply passed the ball home from a few yards out.

Shelvey departed Newcastle just a few months ago, but Keown wasn’t impressed with his latest outing.

Eddie Howe was reportedly keen to keep Shelvey, but he instead switched chasing the Champions League, with avoiding the Championship.

Unfortunately, he did his new side no favours with a sloppy piece of play in a dangerous area.

Keown blasts Shelvey after Newcastle exit

Reviewing Aston Villa’s opening goal, Keown said: “It was a raid down the right-hand side, and I think if we look at Shelvey, he’s had an absolute beast in this.

“He booked at the end of the first-half, I was a bit worried about whether he was going to stay on.

“Maybe they should have taken him off with this attempted clearance.

“I’m not sure what he’s trying to do, he’s trying to pass it to his colleague, but he should be clearing that ball.

“Nobody else is on the same wavelength, and he didn’t even have to pass it, he could actually take a touch himself and play it through the pitch.

“As I say, players cost you. Decision making at the highest level is what separates the top players from the really bang average players.

“Shelvey’s one of those, OK he can play, but can he consistently? No. And today he’s costing his team.”

Newcastle haven’t missed Shelvey since his departure, and Keown was left questioning if he should even have come out for the second-half.

He spent much of the start of the season injured, but has returned to fitness in time to feature regularly for Forest.

Shelvey had started six of Forest’s last eight games, however, they’ve failed to win a match he’s featured in.

He’ll be hoping he’s not a bad luck charm, and Steve Cooper now has a big decision to make ahead of their home match against Manchester United.

