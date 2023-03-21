'There's no doubt': If Eddie Howe had his way, Newcastle would never have sold 31-year-old player – journalist











Speaking on NUFC Matters, Ross Gregory has been discussing Newcastle’s game against Nottingham Forest at the weekend and Jonjo Shelvey.

Shelvey played against his former club for the first time after leaving the Magpies in January, and, inevitably, after the game there was plenty of chat about the 31-year-old.

Gregory wasn’t impressed by Shelvey’s performance at the weekend, but he did note that if it were up to Eddie Howe, the midfielder would still be at St James’ Park as Howe was a big fan of the player and his attitude.

Howe wanted to keep Shelvey

Gregory shared what he knows about the midfielder.

“He showed exactly why he’s not there. Eddie Howe likes Jonjo Shelvey and there’s no doubt that Eddie Howe didn’t want Jonjo Shelvey to leave in January. There’s no doubt about that, if Eddie Howe had his way he wouldn’t have let Shelvey leave. He felt it weakened the squad and he liked him as a character around the place,” Gregory said.

Not missing him

Howe may have been keen to keep Shelvey, but it’s hard to argue that Newcastle are missing the Englishman right now.

The Magpies are hitting form again, and once again, their midfield is playing a key role.

The reality is that it was time for Shelvey to move on. With Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes rivalling him for a role in the middle of the park, a transfer away from St James’ Park was the right thing for him at this point in his career as he was struggling for minutes with the Magpies.

Shelvey was a real fan favourite at Newcastle, but it was time for him to go.

