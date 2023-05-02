Martin Keown says there's a Spurs player Liverpool need to sign and nobody has mentioned it











TalkSPORT pundit Martin Keown has tipped Liverpool to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane this summer.

The Englishman will enter the final year of his contract at Spurs in July. There is a genuine chance he could leave the club before the start of next season, and he has been linked with multiple sides in England and abroad.

Liverpool, however, aren’t one of them, but Keown thinks he would be perfect for the Reds.

Martin Keown tells Liverpool to sign Tottenham star Harry Kane

Of all the clubs who’ve been linked with a move to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer, nobody really mentioned Liverpool, did they?

Manchester City were desperate to sign him last summer, while United are expected to be in the mix this time around. Chelsea, under Pochettino, would love to sign him as well, and Champions League clubs Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG could all look at him too.

Kane can have his pick this summer if Daniel Levy agrees to sell him. Keown, however, is surprised that nobody is talking about Liverpool potentially signing him.

The Arsenal legend thinks Kane would be perfect for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He told talkSPORT: “I’ll tell you one thing I’ll drop in the mix here, no one is really mentioning it.

“Why can’t Kane go to Liverpool? Wouldn’t he be a perfect fit? Eight goals he has scored against Liverpool.”

TBR View:

Harry Kane would be a great fit for most teams in the world including Liverpool, wouldn’t he?

The Englishman is one of the best strikers in the world. He is a phenomenal footballer and any club would be lucky to sign him this summer.

Liverpool, however, aren’t likely to even consider him. It’s not because Klopp would not like him, but it’s just that they have other priorities this summer having already signed a big-money striker last year in Darwin Nunez.

We just can’t see Liverpool signing Kane this summer, but if they did, he would be sensational for them.

