Martin Keown says Antonio Conte is making two Tottenham players do far too much running











Martin Keown has now named the two players who are doing far too much running under Antonio Conte.

The legendary Arsenal defender was speaking on TalkSPORT about Conte’s current tactics.

It looks like Tottenham’s players may not need to worry about the Italian’s instructions anymore.

The Telegraph have reported that Spurs are prepared to agree Conte’s exit this week.

Speculation has already begun about who might replace him, with Ryan Mason one name being suggested to stand in temporarily.

Conte has come under a lot of criticism for his style of play this season.

When Tottenham were winning, it’s easy to ignore that at times, it can be very dull to watch.

However, when they throw away games like they did on Saturday, those tactics come under a lot more scrutiny.

Keown has now suggested that Conte has his wing-backs doing way too much running.

Instead of providing control, they’re too busy sprinting down the wings trying to get involved in attacks or tracking their men.

Keown claims Conte has his wing-backs doing too much running

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Keown said: “I think tactically, you’re not up with the rest of the Premier League top teams.

“You’re continuing to play with a similar system with five at the back, it doesn’t allow us to have enough bodies in midfield, and we’re getting outplayed.

“If you look at the work-rate of the wing-backs, it’s disproportionate to the modern-day game.

“The full-back at Arsenal walks 20 yards into midfield to give them an extra player.

“He wants his wing-back to run 90 yards up and down the pitch, it’s just not going to work in this modern day.

“It might work in certain situations now and again, but I think you get found out with that system, and he’s got to evolve.

“He needs to change that tactic, and I think he can.”

Keown’s suggestion that Conte’s wing-backs do too much running makes little sense after Saturday’s match.

Both Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic scored their first goals for the club from the wide areas.

However, Tottenham have certainly lacked control in midfield this season, amplified by the loss of Rodrigo Bentancur to injury.

Spurs don’t have a full-back like Oleksandr Zinchenko who can draft into midfield when in possession.

Ultimately, Tottenham’s players may be quickly learning a new tactic under a different manager very soon.

