Sean Dyche was furious with the treatment of 25-year-old Everton player yesterday, ref didn’t protect him

Sean Dyche was left very frustrated with the treatment of Everton’s new striker Beto in yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.

Speaking after the game via Sheffield United’s YouTube channel, Dyche said he was surprised how physical the game was.

And whilst he admitted he enjoys a tough fought game, he thought Beto didn’t get the decisions he deserved from the ref.

Dyche said: “I thought the referee today, I was surprised about the amount of physicality in the game.

“I’m a fan of it but we all know you can’t do it anymore.

“I thought Beto got dragged all over the place and hardly got a foul against him.

“But that’s one of them things, different day, different side, you play the top six – you touch them and you get free kicks given and yet today Beto got hardly anything.”

And despite Dyche thinking that Beto wasn’t adequately protected by the ref, he did have an excellent league debut.

The 25-year-old didn’t get his first Premier League goal but he made a huge difference for Everton going forwards.

Beto was full of clever runs and moments and looks like he’ll be a real success for Dyche’s side.

Everton have been crying out for a capable alternative to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and it now seems that they have one.

Dyche’s side face Arsenal at Goodison Park in their next fixture – a game they won last season.

And Dyche will surely be hoping that Beto can open his league account for Everton.

It’s been a bleak start to the season for the club despite playing well in some of their losses.

But with goals finally emerging at Bramall Lane fans will now be hoping the side push on.

And it seems Beto’s performance will be key to Everton’s hoped rise up the table.