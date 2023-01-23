Martin Keown amazed by Arsenal fans chants against Manchester United yesterday











Arsenal fans are witnessing something special at The Emirates this season, and Martin Keown was amazed by their reaction when they weren’t winning yesterday.

Writing on his BBC Sport column, Keown compared Arsenal’s atmosphere yesterday to when he won titles under Arsene Wenger.

After going behind and then being pegged back in the second-half, the result could have gone either way.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side reacted to Lisandro Martinez’s equaliser expertly.

Twenty minutes of relentless pressure followed, with Manchester United barely able to get out of their own half.

In the end, Eddie Nketiah was the hero, flicking Martin Odegaard’s deflected effort past David De Gea.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal fans were in no mood to wait for a VAR check to start celebrating, with Keown impressed by their energy.

After two tight offside checks, the goal was given, and Arsenal held on to secure a vital three points.

It’s the sort of result that the Gunners may look back on with glee at the end of the season if they finish top of the table.

Keown impressed by Arsenal fans yesterday

In his BBC Sport column, Keown was very impressed by the atmosphere at The Emirates yesterday.

“At no point during the Gunners’ thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester United did I feel like Mikel Arteta’s team or their fans would be happy with a point,” Keown said.

“Right from the start, Arsenal’s energy was just incredible and they were absolutely relentless in the way they kept coming forward, looking for the victory.

“The home crowd played a huge part in that, the same way they did when they were driving us forward when we won titles under Arsene Wenger.

“The chants of ‘Arsenal, Arsenal, Arsenal’ when they were chasing a late winner took me right back to those days, and I found it extremely powerful.”

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

The atmosphere at Arsenal has been exceptional this season, and has helped them win several games late on.

Mikel Arteta is making a huge impact at the club, including on the training ground, and will be delighted with yesterday’s result.

The Arsenal manager is proving to be a useful distraction on the touchline, with his antics on the side of the pitch being criticised.

He certainly won’t mind, and as Keown says, Arsenal fans are very much backing Arteta and his squad brilliantly at The Emirates.

Show all