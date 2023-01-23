Cesc Fabregas shares what Arsenal staff told him about Mikel Arteta











Cesc Fabregas shared on Sky Sports (broadcast on 22/1; 19:18) what staff at the Arsenal training ground told him about the impact Mikel Arteta has had since arriving when the Spaniard made a recent visit to London Colney.

It is a likely a few more doubters are starting to believe that the Gunners are very much in the Premier League title mix this season. Their 3-2 victory over Manchester United has lifted Arsenal five points clear of Manchester City. And they still have a game in hand.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

The turnaround has been remarkable. They looked to be falling towards mid-table under Arteta. And of course, few will forget that they went into the first international break of last season bottom of the pile. They had lost all of their opening games.

Fabregas amazed by work Arteta has done at Arsenal

And yet, Arsenal saw what Arteta was trying to do and stuck by him. It has been a transformation. And even if they do not get across the line this season, it appears that Arsenal are now back amongst the heavyweights.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arteta will credit those around him. But it appears, somewhat unsurprisingly, that the Arsenal boss has been the driving force behind their success.

Fabregas shared after their win over Manchester United how much has changed behind the scenes, thanks to Arteta.

“I was lucky enough to be at the training ground recently. It felt like never before, because everything changed so much,” he told Sky Sports.

“The manager of the training ground told me that it’s 95% Mikel who has changed the whole thing. He has changed everything. The perception of the club, a lot of positive message around the training ground, much bigger facilities, better equipment, the pitches.

“At the entrance they have this symbol of the Premier League. Where it’s an empty Premier League and he wants to show the message ‘guys, we want to put it in there’. It’s like a message every day, inspiration, to go there and prove that you really want to put the Premier League there.

“I think it’s changed the mentality of the club since Arsene left.”

Arsenal deserve real credit for sticking by Arteta when almost everyone lost faith.

Of course, they would have always known that it was going to be a long-term project. It was his first job as a manager. And Arsenal were not going to be turned around overnight.

But it did seem that they were not making progress. And some of his decisions in those early stages seemed somewhat baffling.

But everything was leading to these moments Arsenal are enjoying right now. And you would not be surprised if Arteta had further ideas to try and take the Gunners to another level still.