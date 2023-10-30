Mark Schwarzer believes Tottenham Hotspur skipper Son Heung-Min is back to his best under Ange Postecoglou this season.

Son has enjoyed an incredible start to the new campaign having netted eight times in 10 Premier League games.

The 31-year-old has flourished under Postecoglou since moving to the No9 position in the 5-2 win at Burnley last month.

He’s netted all of his goals since the change of position and has formed a lethal partnership with James Maddison.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Son struggled last season and it was unclear whether the forward was past his best.

But after an encouraging start to life under Postecoglou, Maddison recently labelled Son a ‘world-class’ talent.

And it seems that Mark Schwarzer feels the South Korean has rediscovered his best form.

Schwarzer says Son is back to his best

Speaking on the Mark and Phil’s Derby Adventures Podcast, Schwarzer singled out Son for praise after the forward netted another goal in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Friday.

“If anyone hasn’t seen it, you’ve got to watch Son’s goal,” he said. “It’s a fantastic team goal.

“And that’s the thing about Spurs right, we rave every week on about Ange Postecoglou, he is the manager, he’s got them playing a certain way.

“But it’s the players that are going out there and playing that way. [James] Maddison, Son in particular.

“Son’s rediscovered his form, our man [Postecoglou] probably has a big part to play in that as well.”

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Son’s struggles last season came as a massive surprise after the forward had picked up the Golden Boot in the 2021-22 campaign.

It was revealed that Son was playing through injury for the majority of the last season. But he was lacking confidence in a struggling Spurs side.

He’s netted seven goals in as many games since moving to the striker position and it’s hard to disagree with Schwarzer that he looks back to his very best.

The £22 million man has proven himself as one of the world’s best finishers during his time at Spurs and his form will be key to any success they may have this season.