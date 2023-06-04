Mark Lawrenson says 26-year-old Arsenal player’s passing was game-changing this season











Mark Lawrenson believes that Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko really improved the team with his passing.

Speaking on Off The Ball’s Football Saturday Podcast, Lawrenson was asked to name his team of the season.

It’s safe to say it’s been a brilliant debut campaign at The Emirates for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

After the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, it was a surprise to see Manchester City sell another player to Arsenal last summer.

His £32m fee seemed like a bargain for a player who had won so many titles at The Etihad, even if he was never a guaranteed starter.

Zinchenko’s introduction to the Arsenal team immediately improved the side.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It said a lot that he could easily displace Kieran Tierney who had been consistently excellent for the Gunners.

Lawrenson admitted he was impressed with Zinchenko and the positive impact his passing had had on the team.

The Ukrainian allowed Mikel Arteta to completely change his tactics this season.

It nearly led The Gunners to a very unlikely Premier League title.

Zinchenko passing ability improved Arsenal

As he named his defence for his Premier League team of the season, Lawrenson said: “The left-back I put [Oleksandr] Zinchenko.

“I know he missed one or two games before the end of the season, but he was the very first to come in and play in this box in midfield.

“It made such a difference and his passing was absolute quality. That’s why I’ve gone for him.”

Like many of his Arsenal teammates, Zinchenko’s performances dropped slightly towards the end of the season.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s side relinquished their lead at the top of the table after Man City went on a ridiculous winning streak.

His old teammates were quick to remind him that he switched from the team that won the league to their nearest rivals.

However, Arsenal have recognised how important Zinchenko’s passing ability could be to their tactics going forward.

More and more teams are starting to move a full-back into midfield when in possession.

Few footballers are capable of playing that role as effectively as the 26-year-old Zinchenko.

Show all