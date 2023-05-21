'I'm killing him': Riyad Mahrez says he's constantly messaging one Arsenal player now











Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez has said that he is in constant contact with former City man Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian winger left The Etihad in the summer to join Arsenal. Since moving to London, Zinchenko has shone and is seen as a big reason behind why the Gunners have pushed for the title.

But with City now champions, Zinchenko is left with a bitter taste in his mouth. Arsenal have faltered and for Mahrez, it’s turned things into a bit of a joke for him.

Indeed, the Algerian winger has revealed that he is ‘killing’ Zinchenko at the moment with messages and phone calls.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Mahrez winding Zinchenko up over Arsenal title push

While Arsenal have been excellent all season, they have come up well short in the end. City have shown their class and dominated the last few months.

And for Mahrez, it’s made it all the more sweeter when it comes to his friendship with Zinchenko.

“I’m killing him,” he told BEIN Sports.

“Always on the phone to him. He’s my friend yeah. We always joke about things but he’s a bit sad at the moment. So yeah, I’ll wait until we lift the trophy and then I’ll him.”

Mahrez has been a key player once again for City this season.

Zinchenko can be proud but must be gutted

There is no doubting that Zinchenko has had a massively positive impact on Arsenal. Both he and Gabriel Jesus have raised the bar and it should stand them in good stead going forward.

However, there must also be an element that really stings for Zinchenko right now. His former team have simply shown how good they are and he’s had to watch his Arsenal teammates come up short.

Clearly, there is a bit of jest going off here between Mahrez and Zinchenko. But deep down, it will hurt the Ukrainian.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images