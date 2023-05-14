Mark Lawrenson loves ‘world-class’ Liverpool player, but has one criticism











Mark Lawrenson has been talking about how much he loves watching Liverpool midfielder Thiago.

Speaking on Off The Ball’s Football Saturday show, Lawrenson was talking about Liverpool’s plans for next season.

It’s set to be the biggest summer of change in the Liverpool squad for years.

Several players have already been earmarked to leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

In particular, Liverpool’s midfield looks set to dramatically change, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner all set to leave.

After months of chasing Jude Bellingham, he no longer looks like he’ll be heading to Anfield.

One player Jurgen Klopp will hope he can call upon more next season is Thiago Alcantara.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The Spanish international is one of the club’s best players when available.

However, his time at Liverpool has been marred by injuries, and this season is no exception.

His season is already over after having surgery, having played just half of the club’s league games this campaign.

Lawrenson has spoken about how much he loves watching Thiago play for Liverpool.

But he admits his injury record has been a real shame and affected his career with the Reds.

Lawrenson loves watching Liverpool midfielder Thiago

Asked about whether the 32-year-old has been a disappointment this season, Lawrenson said: “When he’s played, he’s been really, really good.

“The disappointment is he gets in the team and he looks like a world-class player still.

“And then he just gets injured and it’s like, he nicks his calf, it’s never anything serious but he’s chasing his fitness all the time.

“Which is a pity, as when you see him play and play well he does stuff on the pitch which other players just don’t see.

“But then if he’s not playing well, he’s one of three in there and he’s not going to press.”

Photo by Ivan Yordanov/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Given how many other midfielders are leaving Liverpool this season, Klopp may not be able to afford to lose Thiago this summer.

He can’t be relied upon to play a full season anymore, but when fit he’s a fantastic option to have.

Liverpool fans will agree with Lawrenson that Thiago’s injury issues have become very frustrating.

However, given how many young players are in the squad learning his role, having Thiago around to pass on that knowledge is invaluable.

The only thing Klopp potentially won’t want him to teach them is his defensive running off the ball.

Show all