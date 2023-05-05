Jurgen Klopp confirms £20m Liverpool player is out for the season with injury











Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that midfielder Thiago Alcantara is out injured for the rest of the season.

The Spanish midfielder has had a torrid time since arriving, with numerous injuries setting him back. And it seems like he is once again in the wars, with Klopp confirming his absence.

Relayed by The Athletic’s James Pearce on Twitter, Klopp has confirmed Thiago will now have surgery to correct another problem.

“Diogo has his back issues. He could train yesterday but didn’t do a lot. We have to see. Bobby not yet in team training. We hope he can start next week. Thiago will have surgery and is out for the rest of the season,” Klopp said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It’s yet another blow for Liverpool in what has seemed like a never ending season of injury issues. Luis Diaz has only just returned from long-term absence. Diogo Jota is back, but as Klopp says, is carrying a knock again.

The likes of Henderson and Konate have missed games as well, meaning Liverpool have been playing catch up all year.

TBR’s View: Thiago having a nightmare at Liverpool

The £20m man is a brilliant footballer but Liverpool fans just haven’t been treated to the very best of him. And that’s not through any fault of his own, really.

Thiago could do with getting right for next season. With Liverpool looking to bring in so many new players, especially in midfield, he really needs to be fit and firing.

If not, then Thiago might even end up being moved on. If he can’t get back from this injury, then there will be serious questions in the mind of Klopp.