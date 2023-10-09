Mark Lawrenson claims 24-year-old Liverpool player has improved so much

Pundit Mark Lawrenson had admitted he’s been very impressed with the recent improvement of Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (8/10 8:44am), Lawrenson was raving about the Uruguayan international.

He was speaking ahead of a clash at the Amex that saw Liverpool come away from the south coast with a point thanks to a Mohamed Salah brace.

Liverpool have started the season well, especially given the complete overhaul in midfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai has hit the ground running although Alexis Mac Allister hasn’t played his best football in an albeit unfamiliar role.

Jurgen Klopp still has one of the most exciting sets of forwards to choose from in the Premier League.

Salah is unstoppable and will always be one of the first names on the Liverpool team sheet.

After starting the season as a substitute, Darwin Nunez has broken into the team following his brace against Newcastle.

Lawrenson has said that Nunez has been very much improved this season and is becoming more and more popular with the Liverpool faithful at Anfield.

The 24-year-old didn’t manage to get on the score sheet yesterday, but still played a key role in Liverpool’s late comeback in the first half.

Lawrenson raves about Liverpool star Nunez

Speaking about the Uruguayan, Lawrenson said: “I will say that this season so far he’s definitely improved and he’s been played through the middle.

“I mean when he was in Portugal, he played on the left and came in and scored all of those goals but they’re playing him through the middle.

“But [Darwin] Nunez, I think Nunez will score a lot of goals this season and he’s also one of those that the fans love.

“We know about [Mohamed] Salah, we know how brilliant he is and we know how many goals he scores and those kinds of things.

“But, there’s just something about Nunez that, I go to all the home games and really he’s a massive crowd favourite.

“He came into the football club, he didn’t speak the language, you know how difficult that is. It’s extremely difficult.

“And if you’re not playing well and not scoring, it’s really, really tough but for me at that start of this season, he’s looked a lot better.”

Nunez set up Salah for Liverpool’s first goal and his awareness epitomises the improvement Lawrenson has seen in the 24-year-old.

In his first season at the club, his decision-making was poor and he may have opted to try and dig out space for a shot instead.

He’s been described as an ‘unbelievable threat’ although as he proved in the Europa League on Thursday, he’s still capable of a clanger in front of goal.

Nunez creates plenty of chances for himself though and certainly looks more composed when faced with the opportunity to score.