‘Unbelievable threat’: Jay Spearing says 24-year-old Liverpool player is truly frightening

Liverpool have some absolutely brilliant attacking players on their books right now.

The likes of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo are all truly world-class players, but perhaps the scariest attacker at Anfield right now is Darwin Nunez.

Indeed, while the Uruguayan may not have the poise or the skill of some of his compatriots, he is an absolute menace in the final third.

He’s fast, he’s direct, he’s strong and he’s incredibly intense – he must be an absolute nightmare to play against.

Speaking on Liverpool’s YouTube channel, Jay Spearing has been discussing Nunez and the threat he poses for Liverpool, and he says that he carries an unbelievable threat and that he’s an entirely different player to anything else Liverpool have.

Nunez is scary

Spearing spoke about the 24-year-old attacker.

“He’s been an unbelievable threat this season off the bench, he’s bided his time, and every opportunity he’s got he’s taken with both hands. The goals against Newcastle changed the game for Liverpool. He’s always calm compared to last year, last year was a real learning curve for him, he’s looked fresh, he’s looked a threat and he’s a different type of player for our frontline,” Spearing said.

Unplayable

There aren’t many players in world football you can say this about, but Darwin Nunez is truly unplayable when he’s at his best.

Even the best centre-half in the world couldn’t deal with Nunez when he’s on song. Quite simply, he’s faster, stronger and has more energy than almost any other footballer.

The technical side of his game really needs refining, but when it all comes together, he’s utterly incredible.

Sadly, Nunez isn’t as consistent as he should be, hence why he isn’t one of Liverpool’s most-trusted players, but when he is on song, he’s utterly unstoppable.