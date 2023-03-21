Mario Melchiot says that Arsenal have two players with so much quality it’s ‘scary’











Mario Melchiot has now suggested that Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are so good it’s ‘scary’.

Melchiot was on The Kelly & Wrighty Show and reviewing Arsenal latest Premier League win.

Arsenal put Crystal Palace to the sword after another impressive 4-1 win.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were once again key to that performance, scoring three of the four goals.

The England international once again assisted Martinelli for the first goal.

It took him to 10 league assists for the season, becoming the first player to reach double figures for both goals and assists.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has set up his side to get the best out of his two wingers.

With Martin Odegaard supplying the two youngsters from a central playmaking role, they’ve been causing full-back problems all season.

Melchiot has now claimed Saka and Martinelli are so good it’s scary, and compared them to two of The Invincibles.

It’s massive praise for two players still at the beginning of their careers.

Saka and Martinelli so good it’s scary – Melchiot

Speaking on The Kelly & Wrighty Show, Melchiot said: “The key thing is, you have two wingers.

“The time when Arsenal was running the show, you had [Robert] Pires and [Fredrik] Ljungberg, great guys, and of course Thierry [Henry].

“I’m talking about wingers who can score goals. Now, you have one kid who scores 13, the other scores 12, and then what is it 10 assists?

“Having that in your team, two wingers that can produce that much goals, and that much quality is scary.”

Saka and Martinelli aren’t just contributing in attack for Arsenal this season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Martin Keown has noticed that the Brazilian’s defending has also really improved in recent months.

It’s hard to underestimate just how important the two attackers have been to Arsenal this season.

They’ve come on leaps and bounds and established themselves as two of the best young players in the world right now.

As Melchiot said, it’s scary how good Saka and Martinelli are for their age.

If they continue to improve at this rate, they’ll be at the top of the game for a very long time.

Show all