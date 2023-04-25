Report: Arsenal target Victor Osimhen would prefer a move to the Premier League or Bundesliga











Publication Foot Mercato has reported that Arsenal transfer target Victor Osimhen would favour a move to the Premier League.

The report links Osimhen to Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea, but he has also been linked to Arsenal as well, via Football.London.

According to the report, Osimhen’s agent is “nearing an agreement” with Paris Saint-Germain. Despite this, Osimhen doesn’t favour a move to the Ligue 1 side. He would prioritise a move to a Premier League or Bundesliga club over Ligue 1. The report states that he favours a Premier League move as a “priority”.

Osimhen has already played in the French division with Lille, so it seems like he wants to move to a division he is yet to play in.

Photo by Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Arsenal target Victor Osimhen prefers Premier League or Bundesliga move

Osimhen is having a fantastic time at Napoli. This season he has managed 21 goals in 25 Serie A appearances. This form has seen the ‘phenomenal‘ talisman attract interest from across Europe.

This update is definitely a positive one for the Gunners. Should they choose to make a move for him, they know he would be happy to join.

They have a lot of competition for the forward. Despite this, they would most definitely have an advantage in signing him if they managed to win the Premier League. Arsenal already have Gabriel Jesus, but it would be very beneficial if they have a target man like Osimhen.

Transfer rumours like this will no doubt frustrate loaned-out Gunners star Folarin Balogun. The 21 year old has scored 18 goals in Ligue 1 this season.

Photo by Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Show all