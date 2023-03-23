Marco Verratti raves about Arsenal's top transfer target for this summer











Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Declan Rice this summer, and Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti has delivered his verdict on the Englishman.

Mikel Arteta’s side are having a phenomenal campaign in the Premier League this season. They are currently eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, and there’s a good chance they could win it.

Irrespective of what happens in the title race, Arsenal will want to strengthen their side this summer, and Rice is said to be their top transfer target.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Marco Verratti raves about Arsenal target Declan Rice

PSG and Italy star Verratti is one of the best midfielders in Europe.

The 30-year-old knows a talented player when he sees one, having played alongside superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Lionel Messi over the years.

Ahead of Italy’s big game against England this week, Verratti was asked about his counterpart Rice, and the PSG star raved about his qualities as a number six.

He said in his press conference, as quoted by Mark Mann-Brynes: “He is a number six, a defensive midfielder that England really need, and I’m sure he will end up at a top side.

“I have played against him many times and he never gives up, has a wonderful attitude and is really young so has room for improvement.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal are right to target Rice this summer.

The 24-year-old is one of the best players in his position in the Premier League. He’s good with the ball, excellent without it, and the fact that he’s still only 24 means he’ll only get better.

Verratti has predicted that Rice will end up at a top club soon, and Arsenal fans will be hoping it’s their side who snaps him up in the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, we’re sure there will be a ton of competition for Rice’s signature at the end of this season.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Show all