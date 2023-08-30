Marco Silva has big praise for ‘hard-working’ Tottenham player after last night’s game

Fulham manager Marco Silva has singled out Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison for praise after yesterday’s Carabao Cup tie.

Silva was speaking to the press after his side came out on top in a penalty shootout against Spurs at Craven Cottage.

Both Marco Silva and Ange Postecoglou made changes to their sides for last night’s game.

However, Fulham’s team looked much more cohesive for much of the game and took the lead through a Micky Ven de Ven own goal.

Postecoglou made changes in the second half to bring on the likes of Son Heung-min and James Maddison.

However, it was Richarlison who finally netted the equaliser and scored his first goal for the club since April.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Silva has praised Richarlison and understands the pressure he’s now under to replace Tottenham icon Harry Kane.

The 26-year-old doesn’t have an easy job and Spurs are now considering bringing in competition for the Brazilian before the transfer window closes.

It will either inspire Richarlison to reach another level or see him drop to the bench once again.

Silva praises Tottenham forward Richarlison

Asked about the Brazilian, Silva said: “He’s a top guy, top professional. He’s worked so, so hard to reach what he’s already reached in his football career.

“Of course, all strikers they need goals. A striker that is replacing a player like Harry Kane needs to score quick to start to be more confident as well.

“But Richarlison is already the number nine of the national team and it’s not a bad national team I have to say, the Brazilian national team is not bad and he’s the number nine for the national team.

“He’s a hard-working guy and a top-quality player and I wish the best for him, for his future every time that he doesn’t play against me for sure.”

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Silva managed Richarlison during his time at Everton and Watford and will want to see the Brazilian thrive at Tottenham.

No coach has played Richarlison more than the Portuguese coach who gave him his debut in England.

Richarlison could face competition from Brennan Johnson if the Welshman is brought in from Nottingham Forest.

There will be plenty of Spurs fans hoping he can either find his best form quickly or the club act now to bring in a replacement.