Marco Silva believes Bernd Leno is one of the Premier League top goalkeepers after leaving Arsenal











Fulham manager Marco Silva has now said that Bernd Leno is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League after leaving Arsenal.

Silva was speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Fulham’s clash with the Gunners on Sunday.

Bernd Leno is likely to go into the game with a huge amount to prove.

Dropped last season in place of Aaron Ramsdale, Leno moved across London in the summer to join the newly-promoted side.

His £8m fee now looks like a bargain, as his performances for Marco Silva’s side have virtually guaranteed their safety this season.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

In fact, there’s still an outside chance that Fulham could qualify for Europe this season.

Leno was second-choice for much of last season, and the signing of Matt Turner last summer saw him fall another place in the pecking order.

Arsenal’s loss was Fulham’s gain, and Leno has been vital to Marco Silva’s success at Fulham.

The Portuguese manager rates the 31-year-old extremely highly among his Premier League rivals.

He’ll be hoping he can get one over his former side at Craven Cottage tomorrow.

Silva sings praises of former Arsenal man Leno

Asked by Sky Sports about the German’s influence this season, Silva said: “Leno is a top goalkeeper.

“For me, it’s clear, I knew his quality before he joined us.

“We did our best to get him at this club and for me, there is no doubt, he is still one of the top three goalkeepers in the Premier League.

“Premier League experience in our team last season was really short and it was one of the things I tried to get in.

“When you sign a player like Bernd Leno, apart from his top, top quality, you also sign players with knowledge of this league.”

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Leno has been in sensational form since the World Cup break, earning a nomination for Premier League player of the month in February.

He’s recently claimed that he was an absolute bargain for Fulham, and fans at Craven Cottage would certainly agree.

Aaron Ramsdale has claimed he felt bad for Leno when he was sold, claiming Leno was still ‘so good’.

Silva agrees with Arsenal’s current one that Leno is still a brilliant player, and will have high hopes for the rest of the season.

Even though he’s admitted he wants Arsenal to win the Premier League, he’ll be doing his best to stop them coming away with three points tomorrow.

Show all