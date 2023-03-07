Bernd Leno now says Arsenal sold him far too cheaply last year, he went for just £3m











Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno has now claimed that he was sold far too cheaply by Arsenal last summer.

The German goalkeeper spoke to the Evening Standard about his exit from The Emirates.

Bernd Leno was first-choice at Arsenal for his first three seasons at the club after signing from Bayer Leverkusen.

However, the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United at the start of the last season saw him fighting for the number one jersey.

The England international quickly jumped above Leno in the pecking order after a very tough start to the season.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ramsdale started every game for the rest of the season, leaving Leno to sit on the bench and play in the cup competitions.

On their return to the Premier League, Fulham spotted an opportunity to sign Leno from Arsenal.

After weeks of negotiations, the 31-year-old eventually made the move across London for £3m.

Now, Leno believes he was worth a lot more than that, and think his new club got a bargain.

Speaking to the Evening Standard about his Arsenal exit, Leno said: “I have to say it’s a bargain.

“It’s very, very cheap, especially in the Premier League.

“I am not £3m — I’m probably worth a little bit more. Otherwise I would be a very bad player!”

The fee could eventually rise to £8m if Leno and Fulham meet a number of targets, which still constitutes great value.

Leno has been absolutely sensational since his arrival at Craven Cottage.

He’s helped Fulham defy all expectations as they comfortably sit in the top half of the Premier League.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Although European football seems unlikely, Leno is hoping his form at Fulham will help him earn a place in the Germany squad.

“I didn’t go to the World Cup because I didn’t play at Arsenal and then the World Cup was in November,” Leno said.

“I can accept that. But, hopefully, in March, in the summer, or maybe next season, I can go back. That is a target for me.”

Arsenal won’t be too upset to have lost Leno to Fulham due to how well Ramsdale is playing right now.

But the German has certainly proved he’s more than good enough to still be playing in the Premier League.

