Jorginho spotted in Arsenal shirt as transfer nears completion
Arsenal fans can get excited about Jorginho after the player himself has now been pictured in the Gunners home jersey.
Jorginho is expected to complete the move to The Emirates today from Chelsea in a £12m deal.
And in the closest indication yet the deal is all but done, Jorginho has been spotted on Instagram posing in the Arsenal shirt for the first time.
Shared by his agent Joao Santos on Insta and also by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Jorginho is seen looking more than happy with himself in Arsenal red.
Arsenal moved to sign Jorginho after missing out on Moises Caicedo from Brighton. He becomes their third signing of the window, after Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard.
TBR’s View: Jorginho the perfect signing
This is exceptional business by Arsenal. They get the ideal player to get them over the line for the title and Jorginho will more than do in that midfield area.
He is ideal back up and pressure for Partey and Xhaka. He has an understanding of the game at the highest level and Mikel Arteta will have no problem in bedding him into things.
Jorginho will help Arsenal towards the title. And in the end, that’s the main goal really this season.
