Many within Tottenham see Oliver Skipp as future club captain











Many within Tottenham Hotspur believe that Oliver Skipp is destined to one day become the captain of the club, according to a report from Football London.

Skipp was the surprise name to break the deadlock in Sunday’s win over Chelsea. The 22-year-old went into the game still awaiting his first goal for the club.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

But that run ended when he struck a thunderous drive right at the start of the second-half. It was brilliant strike from the youngster. Harry Kane suggested after the game that it was an ‘unbelievable’ goal from Skipp.

Skipp seen as future Tottenham captain

It was a moment which confirmed that the young midfielder is going to have a big role to play over the coming months.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

It is not the first time Skipp has shone during a run in the Tottenham first-team. However, injuries and the signing of Rodrigo Bentancur sent the midfielder down the pecking order.

There may have been concerns about what his long-term future held. But, with the unfortunate news that Bentancur will be out for several months, Skipp now has a brilliant opportunity.

And Tottenham will hope that the run in the side helps the Englishman get his development back on track – because they believe that he has got a very, very bright future ahead.

According to Football London, many within the Tottenham hierarchy believe that Skipp has the potential to be a future captain.

It may not be too long before the armband moves from one player to another. Hugo Lloris is surely coming towards the end of his career at the highest level.

Should he leave this summer, Harry Kane will surely take over.

But what Spurs do when Kane steps aside is a little less clear. Certainly, Skipp will be in the conversation if he kicks on from here.