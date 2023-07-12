Many clubs are now keen to sign ‘incredible’ 27-year-old Spurs star – Romano

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that there are many clubs in the race to sign Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Romano has taken to Twitter to suggest that Real Betis are one of the teams looking to sign the Argentinian in this window.

Giovani Lo Celso could make a swift exit from Spurs this summer. The 27-year-old has only just returned to North London after spending the previous 18 months with Villarreal after falling out of favour under Antonio Conte.

Many clubs keen to sign Lo Celso from Tottenham

The appointment of Ange Postecoglou opens the door for a number of surprises within the squad. However, it seems that Lo Celso may be unlikely to stick around.

Reports from Calciomercato suggested that Napoli want Lo Celso. Meanwhile, Romano has now suggested that Real Betis are working on a move for their former midfielder.

Intriguingly, the journalist suggested that they will not be the only ones working on a potential deal for the Tottenham man…

Real Betis keep working on Gio Lo Celso option for next weeks with many clubs in the race, while Alex Collado and Hector Bellerín deals are 100% agreed. ⚪️🟢 ⛔️ Understand Stefano Sensi is not in the list. No talks and no negotiations — there’s nothing despite reports. pic.twitter.com/yWcHYa0e1V — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2023

If Postecoglou does not have Lo Celso in his plans, then it makes sense for all parties for a move to be agreed.

Ultimately, Lo Celso is approaching what could be the peak years of his career. He will want to be settled so he can kick on and realise his ‘incredible‘ potential.

And Tottenham have been very busy in the early stages of the transfer window. So having those further funds come in for Lo Celso will be beneficial for Spurs ahead of the coming weeks.

If many clubs are in the race, Tottenham’s hopes of receiving a significant fee will increase. And it will also improve the chances of Lo Celso securing a move where he can kick on with his career.