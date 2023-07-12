Napoli now want Ndombele’s ‘incredible’ 27-year-old Tottenham teammate

Napoli could make a move for Giovani Lo Celso this summer, with the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder eyed as a potential replacement for Piotr Zielinski.

That is according to a report from Calciomercato, which notes that Napoli have a good relationship with Spurs following the deal to loan Tanguy Ndombele last season.

Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

It would be no surprise to see Giovani Lo Celso leave Tottenham in this window. He has spent the last 18 months with Villarreal having quickly fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte.

Napoli eyeing Lo Celso

Conte has gone and been replaced by Ange Postecoglou. But it would appear that there is still more than a question mark over the future of the Argentinian at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

And it seems that Lo Celso could get the chance to follow in the footsteps of Tanguy Ndombele by heading to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Calciomercato reports that Napoli want Lo Celso as a replacement for Zielinski. The Serie A champions would like to take Lo Celso on loan with an option to buy.

However, the report suggests that Spurs may prefer a permanent sale given that he has already been loaned out for some time.

It would be a good move for the 27-year-old. Of course, there will be something special about being an Argentinian playing for Napoli. But they will also be looking to defend the Scudetto this coming year.

However, he will also surely want to wait for Postecoglou’s decision on his future. It could be a really exciting spell for Tottenham. And if the Spurs boss wants Lo Celso to be a part of his plans, he may be tempted to stick around.

On his day, he can be an ‘incredible‘ player. So perhaps it may be too soon to write him off at Tottenham just yet.