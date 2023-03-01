Fulham confident of agreeing deal for Tottenham target Manor Solomon











Fulham are confident of agreeing a deal to sign Manor Solomon permanently amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, journalist Dean Jones has written for Give Me Sport.

Solomon has certainly shown in recent weeks why there has been so much interest in him over the last few years. The 23-year-old has scored four goals in his last four games. And remarkably, his strikes against both Wolves and Leeds United were eerily similar.

Unsurprisingly, Fulham want to keep the Israel international. He is currently on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk. But Give Me Sport notes that his contract in Ukraine expires this summer.

Fulham hopeful of agreeing Solomon deal

So Marco Silva’s men could be powerless to stop him moving elsewhere. But it would appear that Fulham find themselves on pole position.

Jones has told Give Me Sport that the Cottagers are hopeful of signing Solomon permanently. It is noted that he is happy at Craven Cottage. And they may look to agree a fee with Shakhtar ahead of the summer to get a deal done.

That news will come as a blow to clubs such as Tottenham. Reports from Ynet this week claimed that Antonio Conte’s men are closely monitoring Solomon ahead of the summer.

Solomon’s form of late would suggest that he would be an outstanding signing for Spurs. His strike against Leeds on Tuesday was ‘magnificent‘, according to Alan Shearer.

And there is a sense that Fulham are still not seeing the full array of what Solomon can do as he makes his way back from a long-term injury.

It would be an absolutely huge coup for Fulham to sign Solomon permanently in the coming months. But they will be well aware that a deal is unlikely to put an end to the speculation for too long.