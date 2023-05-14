Manchester United want to pinch £15m man from under Arsenal's noses











Manchester United are the latest club to show an interest in reported Arsenal target Mohamed Simakan, ahead of the summer window.

Simakan has had a fine season with RB Leipzig and it’s been claimed in recent days that Arsenal are big admirers of the young defender.

And according to further reports from France, it seems Manchester United are also putting their name in the hat.

WARSAW, POLAND – 2022/11/02: Dominik Szoboszlai (L), Mohamed Simakan (C) of RB Leipzig, and Mykhailo Mudryk (R) of Shakhtar seen in action during the UEFA Champions League Group Stage match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig at Marshal Jozef Pilsudski Legia Warsaw Municipal Stadium. Final score; FC Shakhtar Donetsk 0:4 RB Leipzig. (Photo by Mikolaj Barbanell/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Manchester United and Arsenal want Mohamed Simakan

According to a report from GFNF this weekend, which cites Foot Mercato journalists, United are the latest club to declare an interest in signing Simakan in the summer.

Signed by Leipzig for just £15m, Simakan did actually sign a new contract with the German side back in the winter of 2022.

Lauded for being a ‘natural leader’, Simakan is quickly developing into one of the finest young defenders in Europe.

Both United and Arsenal are believed to be in the market for new defensive reinforcements this summer. Simakan, who is still just 23, would appear to tick the boxes for both.

TBR’s View: A fine player in the making

Mohamed Simakan has been a name mentioned in more than one transfer window and it’s easy to see why.

The 23-year-old has shown exceptional form with RB Leipzig and seems to take things in his stride. Certainly, a move to one of the Premier League’s top clubs wouldn’t be something that fazed him.

For United and Arsenal, it feels like a big summer. The Gunners are so close to outdoing City that just tweaks are needed really. While at Old Trafford, the right signings could see them challenging as well.

Simakan would slot in nicely at either club. He’s shown enough in his time in Germany to suggest he can be a big success. And if Leipzig are willing to sell, then it’s a transfer both should explore.

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images